Fort Payne woman makes American flag pallets for essential workers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A woman in Fort Payne is creating American flag pallets and giving them away to each of her neighbors.

Mary Calhoun said many of them are essential workers.

“Everybody in this neighborhood is essential,” said Calhoun. “We have a firefighter, a teacher, a butcher, a nurse over there, and a doctor down the road.”

She’s not a professional painter, but Mary said she has found a way to display her community’s support during this pandemic.

“Right now, everybody is in a quarantine and staying at home,” said Calhoun. “It’s like we’re all in this together, so the flag stands for patriotism, being one, and so we decided that’s what we can do.”

Calhoun has already made 12 American flag pallets, but there’s a waiting list to make 23 more. On a good day, she and her husband can build and paint two flags.

