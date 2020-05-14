Foosackly’s: Saraland member tests positive for COVID-19

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foosackly’s in Saraland announces one of its members tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 13.
They have taken precautionary steps to address the situation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cooking with John: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, The Safari Club Gulf Shores
- Tracking the Tropics: First named Atlantic storm of 2020 could form in coming days
- Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas
- Restaurant uses blow-up dolls to encourage social distancing
- Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan