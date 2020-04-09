Food inspectors adapt to coronavirus restaurant changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who oversees food inspections for the Mobile County Health Department says inspections are continuing, even though the coronavirus pandemic has meant some changes for inspectors and the restaurants they inspect.

“Our staff, we’ve got a minimum staff on duty at the office…we’ve got a clerk and two inspectors,” said Brad Philips. “They are there for emergency purposes if something comes up. The rest of the staff is on a work-at-home status.”

The difficult part for inspectors in the field who have to interact with restaurant employees is maintaining social distancing per CDC guidelines. Philips admits, that’s hard for them to do.

One thing you may have noticed, some restaurant workers might be wearing protective gloves while interacting with the public, others may not be. In Alabama, there is no law that requires workers to wear gloves when preparing or handling food, but the health department is asking them to do so.

“Alabama doesn’t have a glove law so you can prepare food without gloves as long as you’re not preparing or handling the food bare-handed, as long as you have some other method to protect the food,” said Philips. “Now we’re asking them to go ahead and wear those gloves just to kind of minimize that potential of cross-contamination contact.

“How about when taking money, taking debit cards, do gloves help in that situation?” asked Bill Riales.

“What you’ve got to remember is, those gloves are now contaminated and dirty and hands still need to be washed, and that’s the most important thing is to make sure they’re still washing hands,” said Philips.

