Food Distribution at Hank Aaron Stadium Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group are hosting a food distribution day at Hank Aaron Stadium Friday, April 24.

According to the event release, more than 750 families will receive food donated by the Mobile City Council and Mobile County Commission. The food will be a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods.

DISTRIBUTION DETAILS:

Drive-through style

Friday, April 24, 2020

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hank Aaron Stadium

755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. Mobile, AL 36606

Families with an increased need for food due to school closures, inability to work, or facing self-quarantine requirements can visit ​www.feedingthegulfcoast.org​ for more information. Or call (888) 704-FOOD.

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle, south Alabama, and south Mississippi. In 2019, the food bank distributed over 24 million meals to over 400 church pantries, soup kitchens, and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area. The food bank also operates multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal, Backpack, Disaster Relief, Mobile Pantry and Produce Drop Distributions and Nutrition Education. Feeding the Gulf Coast is a United Way member agency and a member of Feeding America. For more information, visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org. About Feeding the Gulf Coast

We are a new sports management company who manages the daily operations of Hank Aaron Stadium. We also own and operate the Halloween Nights of Lights of Mobile and the Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile. We provide family friendly sporting events, concerts, and public venues in the city of Mobile, as well as, other community-focused and charity-based events. About Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group

