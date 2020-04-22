Food Distribution at Hank Aaron Stadium Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group are hosting a food distribution day at Hank Aaron Stadium Friday, April 24.

According to the event release, more than 750 families will receive food donated by the Mobile City Council and Mobile County Commission. The food will be a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods.

DISTRIBUTION DETAILS:

  • Drive-through style
  • Friday, April 24, 2020 
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.   
  • Hank Aaron Stadium   
  • 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd.  Mobile, AL 36606 

Families with an increased need for food due to school closures, inability to work, or facing self-quarantine requirements can visit ​www.feedingthegulfcoast.org​ for more information. Or call (888) 704-FOOD. 

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle,  south Alabama, and south Mississippi. In 2019, the food bank distributed over 24 million meals to over 400  church pantries, soup kitchens, and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area. The food bank  also operates multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal,  Backpack, Disaster Relief, Mobile Pantry and Produce Drop Distributions and Nutrition Education. Feeding the  Gulf Coast is a United Way member agency and a member of Feeding America. For more information, visit  www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.    

About Feeding the Gulf Coast 

We are a new sports management company who manages the daily operations of Hank Aaron Stadium. We also  own and operate the Halloween Nights of Lights of Mobile and the Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile. We  provide family friendly sporting events, concerts, and public venues in the city of Mobile, as well as, other  community-focused and charity-based events. 

About Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group

