Foley stops recycling pickup to keep workers safe from “disease transmission”

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting Tuesday the City of Foley will stop collecting recycling from residents.

“Recycling is collected manually, which makes it a source of disease transmission. Garbage will be picked up as usual, as the process is automated,” read a Facebook post on the city’s page.

Officials remind residents that garbage can’t be picked up if it’s placed in recycling containers.

They say this is a safety measure put into place to keep employees healthy.

