Foley priest continues to recover from COVID at home, prayers continue

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A priest in Foley previously hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to recover at home. An updated post from St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish said Father Paul Zogbhy is making progress.

“Father Zogbhy’s health is improving and he is regaining his strength a little each day, ” read the post. “He is however too weak to perform his regular duties, that includes the sacramental needs of the parish.” The post says the Father still wants parishoners to recieve the holy sacrament of communion. For people still wary about going inside the building, an “Extraordinary Minister” will give communion outside the church Wednesday mornings from 10 to 10:30.

