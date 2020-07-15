Foley priest continues to improve days after hospitalization for COVID-19

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prayers are being answered in Foley. An update Tuesday afternoon from St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish’s Facebook Page says Father Paul Zogbhy continues to improve after his hospitalization for COVID-19. The post says his fever is gone and he’s no longer on oxygen.

“Father’s healing and recovery are nothing short of miraculous. Our prayers are most definitely being answered,” read the post. It says his speech is stronger but Father Paul Zogbhy is still weak as he continues to heal. Parish members ask for continued prayers for Father Zogbhy and all those suffering with COVID-19.

