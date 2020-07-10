Foley Parish begins 24-hours of prayer for priest hospitalized for COVID-19

by: WKRG Staff

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Catholic Church in Foley begin 24-hours of prayer for a priest hospitalized for COVID-19. Days ago, Rev. Paul G. Zoghby was taken to the emergency room as his condition worsened earlier this week.

Starting Friday morning at 9 members of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish are asking for prayers for Father Zoghby’s recovery. The Facebook post says “it is very evident that Father Zogby is in desperate need of our prayers.” Zogby issued a statement July 1st saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

