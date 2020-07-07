Florida’s largest county limits restaurants as virus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.