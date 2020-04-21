Florida’s governor accepting recommendations on reopening state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state should look at risk factors as it starts to reopen for business, and not just what’s essential. The Republican governor made his remarks to a task force that met by phone Tuesday to discuss how to reopen the state. The governor wants recommendations for the first phase of that plan by the end of the week. He says that however, the state moves forward, testing for the virus and antibody tests will need to be expanded. Meanwhile, the Florida Medical Association called on DeSantis to rescind an order prohibiting hospitals from performing elective procedures.

