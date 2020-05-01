Florida to reopen state parks as governor bashes critics

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Trattoria Pizza and Italian restaurant has re-opened for take-out and delivery but earlier Friday the state health department shut them down. "They said we were in violation of the safety regulations put in place by Governor Ivey and they shut us down," says general manager Red Gilmore.

The restaurant opened at its normal time for its usual take-out and curbside service. Only this time, "People had the option," says Gilmore, "If they wanted to sit outside. They weren't being waited on. They were just coming in, ordering food-to-go and sitting outside and having a lovely time."