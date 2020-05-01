Florida to reopen state parks as governor bashes critics

Jacksonville, Fla. (AP)–
Florida is about to reopen state parks. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that parks will reopen on Monday. He said there is a low risk of transmitting the coronavirus during outdoor activity if people practice social distancing. He also said the exercise will be good for Floridians’ health. DeSantis made his announcement in Jacksonville and lashed out at critics who mocked the state when Mayor Lenny Curry reopened beaches in the area two weeks ago. Florida has had nearly 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths.