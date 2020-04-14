Florida surgeon general expects social distancing measures to be in place until there’s a vaccine

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees says social distancing measures could stay in place until there’s a Coronavirus vaccine ready. Some Florida residents say this way of living could be hard to get used to.

“I think it’s going to be a lot different for a lot of people,” Pam said. “I’m really not comfortable wearing a mask, but I’m scared to not wear one now. I’m hoping our numbers will keep dropping.”

“It’s going to be challenging, there’s no doubt about that,” Bob Beit said. “It’s changed the way we have been doing things, but we have to eradicate this virus.”

For the past month, schools have been closed, as well as bars and nightclubs. Restaurants have been takeout and delivery only. All of these measures have been in place to stop the spread of the virus. Dr. Rivkees says even with these measures, we still can not let our guard down.

