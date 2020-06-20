Florida sets new high of Coronavirus cases in one day

Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — A new high number of Coronavirus cases emerges from Florida as 4,049 cases are reported in one day on Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Health reports the state of Florida’s total cases of Coronavirus is 93,797 with 3,144 deaths.

Below are the cases confirmed in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County: 1,170 cases and 41 deaths

Santa Rosa County: 342 cases and 9 deaths

Okaloosa County: 398 cases and 6 deaths\

