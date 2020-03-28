Florida sends out health alert urging those over 65 with medical conditions to stay home

FLORIDA (WKRG) — A public safety alert is issued, with the Florida Surgeon General urging those over 65 with medical conditions to stay home.

All are still expected to follow social distancing.

