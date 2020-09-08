Florida Seafood Festival postpones until 2021

Coronavirus

by: Mackenzie McClintock,

Posted: / Updated:

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Seafood Festival has postponed its planned event for 2020 until November 2021, according to a Facebook post.

The Volunteer Board of Directors said the pandemic and safety concerns led to moving the date until November 5 and 6 of next year.

The post states, “This decision was an equally hard and easy decision to make. We are ten volunteers. No one can say they love the Florida Seafood Festival more than we do.”

The Board of Directors also included details about planning for the 2021 festival to make it “bigger and better.”

