Florida rolling out mobile coronavirus testing lab

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, such as allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed testing during a news conference in Miami. He also rolled out a mobile testing lab that will travel the state to do rapid testing at long-term care facilities. State-provided statistics show Florida has more than 38,000 confirmed cases resulting in more than 1,500 deaths. Of the fatalities, at least 577 have been long-term care residents or employees.

