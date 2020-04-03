Florida residents taking Stay-At-Home order seriously

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- The Florida governor has issued a Stay-At-Home- order due to the spread of COVID-19. A lot of Florida residents say they are taking the order seriously, and have been following the guidelines for weeks. John Beuhler says the governor’s order came at the perfect time.

“I think it’s just right,” Beuhler said. “I think it’s just something we need to do. We need to stop this virus.”

Residents are still aloud to get groceries, exercise and fill their cars with gas. The governor’s order also allows people to attend church.

“I probably would say no to that,” Mary Price said. “Whether it’s church or any large venue where people are going to come together.”

The Stay-At-Home order will last until the end of the month.

