Florida National Guard issues updated response to COVID-19

Unedited press release from FLNG

The Florida National Guard (FLNG), under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is responding to the needs of the state alongside our interagency partners, helping to protect citizens and guests throughout this crisis.

The Florida National Guard has 1,147 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response, and are operating two Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) that have administered 4,707 sample collections to date.

The C.B. Smith Park CBTS in Broward county has administered 2,967 sample collections since operations began there.

The Hard Rock Stadium CBTS in Miami-Dade county has administered 1,740 sample collections since operations began there.

The Orange County Convention Center CBTS in Orange county is projected to open tomorrow, March 25th .

Additionally, the FLNG has been tasked to support airport screening operations in support of the Florida Department of Health at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

The FLNG Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are also mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center (SLRC) in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state. Additionally, FLNG members are working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the FLNG.

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities.

It is important to remember that even though the FLNG is in active response to COVID-19, all FLNG personnel and families are encouraged to follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida’s response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19- toolkit.html.

###

