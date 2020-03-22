Florida National Guard expanding response to COVID-19 in Miami-Dade and Orange counties

The following is a news release from the Florida National Guard:

The Florida National Guard (FLNG), under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is responding to the needs of the state alongside our interagency partners, helping to protect citizens and guests throughout this crisis.

The Florida National Guard has 1,010 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response, and is preparing to expand our support to Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Miami-Dade and Orange counties in the near future.

The Broward county CBTS administered 531 sample collections yesterday, for a total of 1,276 since operations began there.

The FLNG Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are also mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center (SLRC) in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state. Additionally, FLNG members are working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the FLNG.

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities.

It is important to remember that even though the FLNG is in active response to COVID-19, all FLNG personnel and families are encouraged to follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.