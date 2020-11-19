Florida mayors plead with governor to take action on virus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Five Florida mayors expressed concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, and urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to change his approach to the virus.

Following a months-long decline from its huge summer spike in the outbreak, Florida has seen a mid-autumn climb in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Still, the governor has resisted a return to state-wide restrictions in place earlier in the year. The mayors of Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores Village, Sunrise, and St. Petersburg called for consistency in statewide regulations, implementing a mask mandate and restoring state testing sites to full capacity.

