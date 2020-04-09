Florida man facing charges for coughing on cashier

DEBARY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly coughing on a cashier this week. The store worker told deputies that 49-year-old Christopher Canfora of DeBary, Florida, complained that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand.” She said Canfora intentionally coughed on her and the cash register. Deputies who arrested him said he denied the charges, and said he doesn’t have coronavirus symptoms. The arrest report says he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.

