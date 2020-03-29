Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border Saturday, no checkpoints on HWY 90 heading into Florida

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border, but as of right now there are no checkpoints on HWY 90.

On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.

Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

Gov. DeSantis

