Florida House of Representatives evacuated over coronavirus concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida House of Representatives has been evacuated over concerns about the coronavirus, according to a Twitter post by State Representative Shevrin Jones. The post says the members have been asked to leave the chambers so they can be cleaned. The post says members were possibly exposed at a conference.

Live footage of our current status in the Florida house. We have all be asked to leave the chambers to allow for the chambers to be sprayed down, due to members possible exposure to #coronavirus at a conference. pic.twitter.com/vbARqFhOsB — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) March 9, 2020

The post does not say if it’s the same CPAC conference attended by U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz who represents parts of Northwest Florida. Gaetz announced Monday that he was self-quarantining after being exposed at the conference.

