Florida governor looking for recommendations on reopening theme parks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Diner has been plating good food for more than six years in Gulf Shores and they could be a lifesaver right now for restaurant workers.

Along with hamburger steak or a Reuben sandwich hot of the grill, a healthy serving of generosity for those usually doing the cooking and serving. "We decided we would do $2 meals for the restaurant workers," and we're not talking hamburgers and hot dogs here. "Today is chicken picatta, hamburger steak and it's an eight-ounce hamburger steak, we're doing lasagna, spaghetti, baked chicken so it's real cooking," says chef and owner Steve Kazman. Workers can bring a check stub to validate they work in the industry.