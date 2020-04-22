Florida Governor considers letting hospitals perform procedures halted by COVID-19

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considering letting hospitals and doctors provide procedures that were halted during the Coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis says he wants to move quickly to help hospitals that are losing money during the clampdown on optional surgeries.

Authorities say there are now nearly 28,000 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 900 deaths confirmed. Governor DeSantis is also forming a task force to help reopen the state, which will include leaders from the tourism, construction, real estate and retail industries.

Authorities say so far over four million masks, 200,000 face shields and 500,000 gloves have been distributed across the state to help curb the spread.

