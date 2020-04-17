Florida Gov. putting together task force to help reopen the state

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) – Millions of Americans have been under stay-at-home orders for weeks. President Donald Trump has a three phase plan for each state to reopen, and it will be up to the governors. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put together a task force to help reopen the state according to his communications director. One Florida resident thinks it’s a good idea to open the country in phases.

“I think we would be ready if they start rolling things back as they were taken away,” She said. “I don’t think it should be a let the flood gates open and flood water out situation. I don’t think anyone is ready for that.”

If your state is in phase 1, that means strict social distancing is enforced and there are no gatherings over 10 people. In phase two, you can have gatherings up to 50 people and travel can resume. Phase 3 means a return to what resembles normalcy.

Doug Campbell says he would like the Florida to reopen soon.

“I own a couple of businesses,” Campbell said. “I own Aragon Café which is a restaurant and we have been doing curbside delivery. I also own a day spa. We’re going to reopen. Everyone is going to wear masks. I think if we are being responsible, we are ready.”

DeSantis’ task force will focus on safely reopening schools, the travel and tourism industry, large events and conventions, restaurants and business protocols that are safer for employees.

