Florida Gov. DeSantis issues executive order to suspend biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement by unemployment claimants

FLORIDA (WKRG) – On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order to suspend the biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement by claimants for unemployment.

Read the Executive Order below:

EO-20-104Download

