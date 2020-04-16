Florida Gov. DeSantis issues executive order to suspend biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement by unemployment claimants

FLORIDA (WKRG) – On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order to suspend the biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement by claimants for unemployment.
Read the Executive Order below:
