Florida environmentalists push for alternative energy among 10th anniversary of Deepwater Horizon disaster

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Environmentalists in Florida are pushing for more alternative energy as the nation marks the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

The deadly April 20th, 2010, explosion aboard the rig drilling for BP about 40 miles southeast of the Louisiana coast spewed hundreds of millions of gallons of oil into the water in three months after the initial disaster. Fishing and tourism across the northern Gulf of Mexico came to a halt and restaurants struggled as people were scared to eat seafood.

Now, alternative-energy backers fear the need to reinvigorate the economy because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fear is that oil drilling in federal waters around the state could expand if President Trump ordered it. Florida Conservation Voters Executive Director Aliki Moncrief says not fully embracing sources such as solar and wind in the past decade is a missed opportunity.

Moncrief said ‘A really great way to create jobs for people is to actually invest in clean energy technologies of the future, which we know are cost-competitive to old arcane systems of energy production.’

Oil companies, using new technologies, are now exploring in deeper waters than the Deepwater Horizon was located. Meanwhile, some regulations implemented in the aftermath have been eased as President Trump has pushed to increase U.S. oil production.

Oceana, a conservation organization based in Washington, D.C. released a new report that estimated 60 million gallons of oil remained in the environment after the removal efforts were concluded. with the spill accounting for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of sea turtles and birds.

