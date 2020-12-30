Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County announces drive-thru vaccination for older adults

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Unedited press release from The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOHOkaloosa) is partnering with Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services and local Fire

Departments to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to adults ages 65

and older. The first drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held on January 6, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to

11:45 a.m. at Northwest Florida State College’s Niceville campus.

Appointments are required for this vaccination clinic and will not be scheduled on-site. Do not

arrive at the vaccination site without an appointment. Anyone born in January 1956 or earlier

are eligible for a vaccine appointment. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 850-

344-0566 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Phone lines may experience delays due to high

call volume. Additional open vaccination clinics which do not require appointments may be

available in the future based on vaccine availability.

Individuals receiving the vaccine must complete a vaccine screening and consent form to

confirm eligibility. The forms can be reviewed and completed in advance via DOH-Okaloosa’s

website, www.healthyokaloosa.com. For those that cannot access the forms in advance, a

paper copy will be provided at your appointment time. A valid government-issued ID must also

be shown at the vaccination site. This can include a passport, driver’s license, or military

identification card.

The appointment-only vaccination clinic will be drive-thru only, and all individuals will remain in

their vehicle for the duration of the clinic. Individuals receiving the vaccine are asked to wear

short-sleeve shirts and remove any jackets/coats when arriving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises individuals to be monitored for at least

15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Individuals will be directed to a waiting area to park and

should plan accordingly.

The vaccination provided will be the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. A second dose of the

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose. This dose will be scheduled

at the first dose appointment. This vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the United

States Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization. For additional

information on the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, please visit

https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients/.

As vaccination events and details are finalized, DOH – Okaloosa will release more information

on the vaccination plan. COVID-19 vaccines from other manufacturers will be available for use

at later dates as supplies reach the state.

According to data released by the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine made by Moderna

is highly protective for adults and prevents severe cases of COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine

is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in Florida, but the department is

still encouraging residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves and others

from the spread of the virus. These include frequent hand washing, wearing face masks,

maintaining six feet of social distancing, and staying home if you are feeling sick.

Information about the statewide vaccination distribution plan can be found on the Department of

Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. Individuals can also sign up to receive updates via text

message by texting “FLCOVID19” to the number 888-777. Local updates will be added to DOHOkaloosa website, www.healthyokaloosa.com.

LATEST STORIES: