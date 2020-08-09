Florida COVID-19 cases rise to 532,806

FLORIDA. (WKRG) — The state of Florida confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 532,806 on Sunday with 8,186 reported deaths.

Below are a county-by-county breakdown:

Escambia: 9,508 confirmed cases, 120 reported deaths

Santa Rose: 3,939 confirmed cases, 37 reported deaths

Okaloosa: 3,502 confirmed cases, 41 reported deaths

