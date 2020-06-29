Florida coronavirus: State sees 5,266 new cases, increase in percent positivity

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida health officials recorded about 5,200 new cases of coronavirus Monday as the state comes down from the highest weekend total since the start of the pandemic.
The 5,266 new cases of COVID-19 bring the state total to 146,341. The Florida Department of Health reported a drop in testing but a rise in percent positivity among new cases.
The smaller testing size is likely be due to fewer tests being administered on weekend days. The percent positivity for new cases— the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — on Sunday was 13.67%.
A total of 3,447 Florida residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are at 14,354.
The state report released Monday shows Floridians in the 25 – 34 age range account for the largest percentage of cases. A total of 28,940 people in that age group have tested positive – 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 852 people have been hospitalized and 20 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown along the Gulf Coast:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,702
Deaths: 44
Hospitalizations: 89
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total Cases: 482
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 29
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total Cases: 636
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 59
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
