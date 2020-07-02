Florida coronavirus: State reports record 10,109 new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida health officials have reported a record increase in new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

The 10,109 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state bring the state total to 169,106.

There were 67 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,617 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 15,150 total hospitalizations — up 325 from Wednesday.

Testing increased on Wednesday – the state received 68,821 results from labs compared to the 45,466 it received on Tuesday. That’s closer to the spike in results we saw Wednesday through Saturday.

8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

The percent positivity for new cases — the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — was 14.59% on Wednesday, down from 15.11% on Tuesday.

The total percent of positive cases on Tuesday was 16.78%. The state reported a total of 57,271 negative test results and 11,550 positive results.

The total percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for coronavirus, but a person is only counted once for each day their result is received by the state.

Florida’s Department of Health has also been tracking the median age of positive cases each day. The median age for Wednesday was 37.

But the state report released Thursday shows Floridians in the 25 – 34 age range still account for the largest percentage of cases. A total of 33,909 people in that age group have tested positive, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 927 people have been hospitalized and 20 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Northwest Florida as of Thursday:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,240

Deaths: 45

Hospitalizations: 98

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 676

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 38

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 770

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 61

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

