Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,249 new cases, record increase in deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported 10,249 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the latest report from the state health department’s shows.

Statewide, 389,868 people have been infected and 5,518 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows an additional 401 people were hospitalized and there were 173 new deaths.

Thursday’s report shows the largest increase in deaths since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday, there are 9,581 people currently hospitalized throughout Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 22,644 have been hospitalized throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials in Manatee County told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Last week, a 15-bed unit from the Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived at Winter Haven Hospital to provide additional hospital capacity. It’s the first mobile hospital unit in the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The health department received 93,644 test results from labs across the state Wednesday, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 16.12% were positive. The state says there were 78,550 negative results and 15,094 positives.

The percent positivity for new cases is 12.31%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 77,012 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,397 have been hospitalized and 36 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Florida as of Thursday:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,461

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 310

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,147

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 130

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,134

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 100

WALTON COUNTY

Total Cases: 931

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 50

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,432

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 1,085

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,371

Deaths: 364

Hospitalizations: 1,216

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,644

Deaths: 110

Hospitalizations: 309

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,252

Deaths: 152

Hospitalizations: 454

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,545

Deaths: 203

Hospitalizations: 823

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,363

Deaths: 65

Hospitalizations: 381

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,296

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 141

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 912

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 119

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 954

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 90

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 733

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 61

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: