Florida city furloughs workers due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) – The continuing coronavirus pandemic is causing financial strain for many cities in Florida. The city of Miramar announced it will furlough all employees for one day each week starting on June 11 and continuing through Dec. 9. City Manager Vernon Hargray said the measures are being taken to protect the financial stability of the city in southwestern Broward County. In Miami Beach, the city furloughed 35 full-time employees and 258 part-time workers due to the ongoing crisis. Monroe County furloughed 61 employees in April because of lost tourism stemming from the coronavirus lockdowns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories