MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) – The continuing coronavirus pandemic is causing financial strain for many cities in Florida. The city of Miramar announced it will furlough all employees for one day each week starting on June 11 and continuing through Dec. 9. City Manager Vernon Hargray said the measures are being taken to protect the financial stability of the city in southwestern Broward County. In Miami Beach, the city furloughed 35 full-time employees and 258 part-time workers due to the ongoing crisis. Monroe County furloughed 61 employees in April because of lost tourism stemming from the coronavirus lockdowns.
Florida city furloughs workers due to coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
State Cases State Deaths