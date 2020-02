PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola takes a look at its readiness for Coronavirus COVID-19 Monday morning. According to a news release, State CFO and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is slated to visit Pensacola Fire Station #1 at 11 Monday morning.

Patronis will be joined by members of the fire department and community leaders “to assess Coronavirus preparedness activities.”