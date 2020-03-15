Florida announces dozens of new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Public Health announced 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. None of the new cases come from counties in northwest Florida. A sizable chunk of the cases announced Sunday are in Broward County. Here’s a news release from the Florida Department of Health:
The Florida Department of Health has announced 39 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Earlier today, the Florida Department of Health confirmed the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Health and Human Services requesting the release of 61 Florida residents from Georgia, many of whom are elderly, who were previously aboard the Grand Princess voyage outside of California.
To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.
New Positive Cases
- A 55-year old female in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 72-year old female in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 60-year old female in Citrus County has tested positive for COVID-10. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
- A 64-year old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 71-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 48-year old female in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 70-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
- A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 67-year old male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 17-year old male from Cuba has tested positive in Hillsborough County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
- A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 58-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 25-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 62-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 74-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 48-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 52-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
- A 63-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 30-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 60-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 66-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 83-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 76-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
- A 28-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
