Florida announces dozens of new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Public Health announced 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. None of the new cases come from counties in northwest Florida. A sizable chunk of the cases announced Sunday are in Broward County. Here’s a news release from the Florida Department of Health:

The Florida Department of Health has announced 39 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Earlier today, the Florida Department of Health confirmed the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Health and Human Services requesting the release of 61 Florida residents from Georgia, many of whom are elderly, who were previously aboard the Grand Princess voyage outside of California.

New Positive Cases