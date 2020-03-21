Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Asks Governor DeSantis for Statewide “Stay at Home” Order

Press release from the Communications Office of Commissioner Nikkie Fried

Tallahassee, Fla. – Friday night, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, a member of the Florida Cabinet, asked Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to dramatically increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

“I want to recognize the difficult choices the Governor has had to make in this public health crisis. No Governor in recent history would have expected to have to make a decision like California, New York, or Illinois have made in the past 72 hours. Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives. Based on the data, we know we are a week behind California’s vast increase in COVID-19 cases. The individuals and businesses I’ve spoken with are growing more anxious by the day. As the nation’s third largest state, we need to go further, and we cannot afford to lose another week. I am asking the Governor to consider implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order, closing all non-essential businesses for a reasonable timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed. A piecemeal approach of closing certain communities and businesses risks sowing further confusion. I encourage the Governor to take this decisive action today to save lives and preserve Florida’s economy for our shared future. I will stand by the Governor should he make this difficult decision, and I implore him to do so now.”

Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried