Flomaton Police visiting seniors, surprising resident on her birthday

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Flomaton Police Department continues to do community outreach in order to make sure residents aren’t forgotten. For months the department has offered a free program for seniors called “How Are Ya!”.

The program is a way for officers to check on elderly residents to make sure they are taken care of. Residents can call the department and sign up for the program.

The initiative still continues despite the COVID-19 crisis. On Thursday, Chief Charles Thompson visited with seniors and made a special visit to Mrs. Sophronia Quinley’s home for her birthday. Chief Thompson even brought a birthday cake with him to help celebrate while keeping his social distance.

