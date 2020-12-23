Fla. nursing home deaths doubled during Thanksgiving holiday

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 17, 2020 file photo, a senior citizen holds the hand of a care coordinator at a Health facility in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A new report from AARP says deaths in Florida’s nursing homes doubled during the Thanksgiving holiday. But the state’s rate was dramatically lower than the national average as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he has made it a priority to protect the state’s elderly. In the three weeks straddling the Thanksgiving holiday, the rate of deaths in Florida nursing homes was 4.7 for every 1,000 residents. That was more than double the 2.3-death average recorded in the four weeks leading into the holiday. The rise in deaths has advocates worried about Christmas gatherings and other year-end celebrations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories