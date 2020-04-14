Fla. National Guard to inspect nursing homes, test residents for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will more aggressively inspect nursing homes to detect patients and staff who are infected with the coronavirus.

DeSantis said Monday he has ordered the Florida National Guard to create 10 teams that will visit long-term care facilities to test employees and residents for the virus, with a focus on hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

They will supplement 30 paramedics who have already been conducting such tests. Meanwhile, state medical officials said the disease’s expansion may be reaching a plateau as the number of positive tests and hospitalizations seems to be stabilizing.