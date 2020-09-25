Fla. Governor to establish “students bill of rights”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he would establish a “students bill of rights” following crackdowns on college parties and other social gatherings that some blame for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Republican governor also said Thursday he would block local governments from closing restaurants again. He said there’s little evidence such closures have slowed the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s plan to stop cities and counties from closing restaurants will have no immediate effect because most eateries have been allowed to reopen, though at reduced capacity, under a plan to revive the state economy.