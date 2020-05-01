FL Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference at Escambia County testing site

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking live to local media and health professionals at a COVID-19 testing site in Pensacola at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Congressman Matt Gaetz and Florida National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert will also be in attendance.

As of 11:00 am on May 1, Escambia County had 532 cases and 12 reported deaths. The state of Florida has 34,728 cases and 1,314 reported deaths.

Details:

Friday, May 1 st , 2020 at 1:00 PM CT

, 2020 at 1:00 PM CT University of West Florida, Softball Complex

11000 University Parkway, Campus Dr.Pensacola, FL 32514

