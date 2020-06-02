Five more COVID-19 deaths at Pensacola nursing home brings total to 12

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A nursing home in Pensacola has reported five more resident deaths this week bringing the total number of deaths to 12.

Those 12 deaths are reported at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation on Langley Avenue.

Previous deaths reported:

Eight deaths are reported at Southern Oaks Care Center which includes one staff member.

Four deaths are reported at Brookdale Pensacola. One death has been reported at Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Four deaths are reported at Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center in Okaloosa County.

