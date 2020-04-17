First responder COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At Thomas Medical Center in Daphne Thursday, one could see squad cars, caution tape and men and women in uniform. Elements that typically constitute a crime scene, a moment where first responders are helping us.

But this time, they were compiled as a means of the contrary: to help first responders by offering free COVID-19 testing.

“We’re just excited for our first responder network, I know this takes a lot of the uncertainty away from them, in knowing who has been exposed to this,” said Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood. He, in a joint effort with Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, secured about 400 tests for their police and fire personnel.

So far, at least one Spanish Fort Police Officer has tested positive for the antibodies. His blood will go off to Synergy Labs for further testing.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Hoss Mack worked with the City of Mobile to get the rest of the county’s first responders tested. They can get their tests done at Ladd.

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson went to Ladd herself to pick up 125 tests to bring back across the bay for her city’s police and fire personnel.

Sheriff Mack says corrections officers and inmates have been tested as well, but no tests have come back positive.

