First presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Official verification will have to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The individual believed to be infected is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The patient has isolated himself at home to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus to others. He was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss this further.

