PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first vaccines in Northwest Florida arrived Tuesday morning at Naval Hospital Pensacola for healthcare workers.
NHP recorded video of the immunization department preparing the doses for storage.
The military hospital is one of a few facilities selected to receive the first rounds of the vaccine.
Other local non-military hospitals like Ascension Sacred Heart and Baptist expect vaccines next week.
