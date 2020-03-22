First COVID-19 case reported in George County, MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Mississippi reports its first case of the Coronavirus. The numbers from the Mississippi Department of health, as of Sunday morning, were last updated Friday evening. That showed George County reporting its first case of the illness.

As of that Friday count, Mississippi reported 140 cases and one death. That count is expected to grow as more testing kits and sites become available in the coming week.

