First Baldwin Co. arrest made for violating stay at home order

Coronavirus

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brandon Channel, 40, was arrested Thursday morning. Police say he will additionally be charged for violating the governor’s stay at home order.

Detectives say the burglary happened at Home Hardware Center around midnight Thursday.

Channel was arrested on an unrelated outstanding misdemeanor theft warrant, but upon further investigation, detectives identified him as the burglary suspect as well.

