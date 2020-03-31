First ALDOT employee test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to ALDOT.

The employee works in Jefferson County and is currently undergoing medical care. Fellow employees who may have had interactions with the infected employee have been notified, according to ALDOT.

“ALDOT has been actively preparing for how to manage COVID-19 in the workplace, so those preparations allowed us to quickly enact necessary preventive measures and protocols to provide for our employees,” Transportation Director John Cooper said.

ALDOT says this is the first employee of theirs to have contracted the virus.

