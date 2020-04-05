Firefighters raise ladder to hospital window to surprise colleague recovering from coronavirus

MIAMI DADE, Fla. (CNN) — Florida firefighters surprised one of their own who is recovering from the coronavirus.

A Miami-Dade firefighter was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, so his fellow firefighters geared up and equipped their fire truck with “Get well soon” cards and a sign that read, “Your new firehouse.”

Firefighters raised the ladder to the fourth-floor hospital window to lift up their colleague’s spirits and wish him a speedy recovery.

The sick firefighter described the gesture as heartfelt love from his brothers and sister in the department.

